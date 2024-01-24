Israel on Gaza ceasefire amid talk of hostage deal: ‘Hamas breaches agreements’

Israel's government spokesperson said that a Gaza ceasefire is not possible it was reported that Tel Aviv and Hamas have been working on a new mediated deal with under which fighting would be halted in exchange for a hostage release. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)

"Commenting on reported ceasefire agreements, Israel will not give up on the destruction of Hamas, the return of all the hostages, and there will be no security threat from Gaza towards Israel," the spokesperson, Ilana Stein, said in a briefing, adding, "There will be no ceasefire. In the past there were pauses for humanitarian purposes. That agreement was breached by Hamas."

This comes after it was reported that Israel and Hamas made some progress toward agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Gaza as Israel pressed ahead with its assault on southern Gaza. Qatar, US and Egypt have been involved in brokering terms for a break in fighting which would also allow in more food and medical supplies in the Palestinian enclave. Although, Reuters reported that Hamas wants to end Gaza war permanently as part of any new ceasefire agreement.

Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy said earlier that there would be no ceasefire that left Hamas in power and hostages in Gaza while the White House reiterated that Gaza's future government could not include Hamas leaders.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the US would support a pause in combat to free hostages and let aid in without giving any timeframe. Palestinian health officials said at least 25,700 Gazans had been killed in the war, including 210 in the previous 24 hours.