close_game
close_game
News / World News / Vladimir Putin's new decision: Seize property of Russian army critics

Vladimir Putin's new decision: Seize property of Russian army critics

ByMallika Soni
Jan 24, 2024 07:30 PM IST

With the latest measure, there will be a further crackdown on dissent.

Russian lawmakers approved a bill which will allow authorities to confiscate money, property and valuables of anyone convicted of criticising the Russian army. Moscow has detained several critics of Russia's war on Ukraine as it made disparagement of its military illegal shortly after launching its assault on in February 2022. With the latest measure, there will be a further crackdown on dissent. This could also impact Russians who have fled the country.

Russian president Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.(AFP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.(AFP)

The law, which has been passed by the lower house State Duma in its first reading, carries a maximum jail sentence of up to 15 years for spreading "false information" about the army. Speaker of Russia's Duma Vyacheslav Volodin told lawmakers that this punishment was "not enough" to deter the army's critics.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Read more: Saudi Arabia prepares to open first alcohol store for non-Muslim diplomats: Report

"They live comfortably, renting out property, continuing to receive royalties at the expense of Russian citizens. They use these funds to support the Nazi regime," Vyacheslav Volodin said, adding, “The decision adopted should stop those who commit crimes against the security of our country, who consider it possible to insult our citizens, soldiers and officers, and who support the Nazis.”

What are the current laws?

Under current laws, information about the Ukraine war that does not come from an official government source can be deemed "false" and its dissemination liable to prosecution. Russian officials have been issuing calls to toughen the law, denouncing those who criticise the Kremlin's military assault as "traitors".

"We are showing good will that we are doing this only two years in," Andrei Lugovoy, a deputy from Russia's right-wing LDPR party, said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On