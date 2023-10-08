‘Wish I could erase, I saw…’: Israeli couple's video from bomb shelter

An Israeli journalist couple's video which was shot inside a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv captured the fear and horror after Hamas' deadly surprise attack. The video shot by journalists Hananya Naftali and his wife India Naftali has been widely shared on social media. In the video, the couple described how they woke up to rocket sirens blaring through Tel Aviv following which they had to take cover in the bomb shelter. Israel-Palestine Conflict: In the video, the couple described how they woke up to rocket sirens blaring through Tel Aviv.

"We heard explosions above our heads. These were rockets meant to hit us, civilians," Hananya Naftali said, adding that while many of the rockets were intercepted by Iron Dome, some were "direct hits".

"There is an all-time, unprecedented war that we are seeing right on," he said.

"I want to ask you to keep Israel in your prayers. It's heartbreaking to see all these photos, of families looking for their beloved who are missing because Hamas also kidnapped a lot of Israeli civilians and soldiers," he continued.

His wife India Naftali said, "I think I can speak for everyone in Israel that we have never seen such a situation with hostages, graphic images. The first thing that I thought of when I saw some of these images is the Holocaust. I saw images that I wish I could erase from my brain, images of bodies of Israelis butchered, piled up on each other, things that I thought I would never see."

"It's despicable, those responsible, the Hamas terrorists, must be stopped. This is their true face. They have shown who they are to the world," she added.

Hananya Naftali said it was "insane" to see Israeli people "running to hide". "There are people who waited from 6 am to 6 pm, no food, no water," he said.

“They are not going to break us, not going to break our spirit. There is so much misinformation, so much lies presenting us as aggressors. We Israelis are not seeking war, you think we enjoy sitting here in the bomb shelter? We would much rather plan the next movie, the next dinner we have with friends. But we don't know what to expect," he said.

