News / World News / Israel seals off Lebanon border, says deliberately disrupting GPS in war zones

Israel seals off Lebanon border, says deliberately disrupting GPS in war zones

Reuters |
Oct 15, 2023 02:06 PM IST

The Israeli military declared a zone within 4 km of the Lebanese border off-limits to public access.

The Israeli military declared a zone within 4 km (2 miles) of the Lebanese border off-limits to public access on Sunday and said it was deliberately disrupting GPS services there and on the southern front with Gaza as part of its operations.

A female Israeli soldier walks in front of a stationed tank near the border with Israel in Lebanon on October 14.(AP)
A female Israeli soldier walks in front of a stationed tank near the border with Israel in Lebanon on October 14.(AP)

The GPS disruptions could affect the functions of apps, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on X, the social-media platform formally known as Twitter.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out