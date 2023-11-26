Israel PM Netanyahu enters Gaza, meets with troops
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Nov 26, 2023 09:46 PM IST
Israel's Netanyahu meets with troops inside Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday met with security forces inside the Gaza Strip, his office said.
Netanyahu spoke with soldiers and commanders and received a security briefing, according to the statement from his office.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"Nothing will stop us, and we are convinced that we have the strength, the power, the will and the determination to achieve all the goals of the war, and that is what we will do," he said.