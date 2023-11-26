Israel PM Netanyahu enters Gaza, meets with troops

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday met with security forces inside the Gaza Strip, his office said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(YouTube/IsraeliPM)

Netanyahu spoke with soldiers and commanders and received a security briefing, according to the statement from his office.

"Nothing will stop us, and we are convinced that we have the strength, the power, the will and the determination to achieve all the goals of the war, and that is what we will do," he said.