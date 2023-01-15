Home / World News / Israel president says he’s trying to avert constitutional crisis

Israel president says he's trying to avert constitutional crisis

Published on Jan 15, 2023

Israel: Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen.(Reuters)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen.(Reuters)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he’s focused on averting a “historic constitutional crisis” after being criticized for not joining efforts to stop the government’s controversial legal and judicial reform proposals.

“I am now focused on two critical roles that I believe I bear as president at this hour: averting a historic constitutional crisis and stopping the continued rift within our nation,” Herzog said Sunday in a statement.

“Over the past week, I have been working full time, by every means, making nonstop efforts with the relevant parties, with the aim of creating wide-reaching, attentive, and respectful discussion and dialog, which I hope will yield results,” he said.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that would limit the High Court of Justice’s power to strike down legislation. It would also give parliament a majority on the committee that appoints judges.

Opposition parties and jurists argue that the plan would remove checks on government power and endanger civil rights. A smaller gathering of protesters outside Herzog’s residence late Saturday expressed anger at the president for not taking action against the initiative, according to local media.

