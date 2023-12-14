Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Israel says Denmark exposed ‘Hamas infrastructure’ on European soil

Israel says Denmark exposed ‘Hamas infrastructure’ on European soil

Reuters |
Dec 14, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Israel's Mossad spy agency said that the Danish agencies had exposed “Hamas infrastructure on European soil.”

Israel said on Thursday that seven people arrested by intelligence and law enforcement agencies in Denmark for planning an attack on civilians had operated "on behalf of" Hamas.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday that seven people arrested by intelligence and law enforcement agencies in Denmark. (File)

Israel's Mossad spy agency said that the Danish agencies had exposed "Hamas infrastructure on European soil," according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel attack denmark hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP