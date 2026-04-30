Israel says may ‘act again’ against Iran to ensure it doesn't become a threat

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz on Thursday warned that Israel could soon be forced to “act again” against Iran to ensure the Islamic republic “does not once again become a threat to Israel.” The statement came from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz. (AP)

“US President Donald Trump, in coordination with (Israeli) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading the efforts to achieve the campaign's objectives, to ensure that Iran does not once again become a threat to Israel, the United States and the free world in the future,” Katz said during a military ceremony, according to a statement from his office, AFP news agency reported.

“We support this effort and are providing the necessary support, but it is possible that we may soon have to act again to ensure these objectives are met,” he added.

US President Donald Trump faces a Friday deadline to either end the war with Iran or make a case to Congress for extending it, but the moment is unlikely to shift the trajectory of a conflict that has settled into a standoff over key shipping routes.

The talks between US and Iran had been taking place in Pakistan. They have now shifted to phone conversations.

Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war

What is happening in the US-Iran war? While US President Donald Trump said negotiations have “come a long way,” his recent social media warnings urging Iran to “get smart” suggest otherwise. Pakistan is expected to receive a revised Iranian peace proposal on Friday.

Tensions remain high in the region, with the US maintaining a blockade of Iranian ports in and around the Strait of Hormuz and preparing to extend it indefinitely. Iran has warned of “swift action” if US forces advance further. The key oil transit route remains shut as both sides harden their positions.

The human toll of the conflict continues to rise. A US Tomahawk strike under investigation reportedly killed 170 people at an Iranian girls’ school, while aid vessels in international waters have lost contact.

According to US-based rights group HRANA, more than 3,500 people - including women and at least 244 children - have been killed in strikes.

Also Read | Donald Trump's 'get smart' advice draws Iran's 'heart attack' weapon warning

Iran's Supreme leader's statement Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday signalled a hardening stance, saying the country would safeguard its “nuclear and missile capabilities” as a core national asset, according to the Associated Press.

In a written statement broadcast on state television, Khamenei outlined Iran’s strategic priorities, declaring that the only place Americans belonged in the Persian Gulf is “at the bottom of its waters,” and describing the moment as a “new chapter” in the region’s history.

Trump earlier said Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports has been successful and urged Tehran to “just give up” amid ongoing tensions over sanctions and energy markets.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the US pressure campaign as ineffective, calling it “junk advice.” Iranian military officials added that their restraint so far is “intended to give diplomacy a chance.”