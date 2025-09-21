Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Israel says two projectiles fired from Gaza day after Israel strikes kill 90

AFP |
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 02:12 pm IST

While one projectile was intercepted, another fell in southern Israel.  

The Israeli military said two projectiles were launched from northern Gaza on Sunday, one of which was intercepted while the other landed in southern Israel.

An Israeli soldier walks next to military vehicles near the border with Gaza, in Israel September 17, 2025.(Reuters)
An Israeli soldier walks next to military vehicles near the border with Gaza, in Israel September 17, 2025.(Reuters)

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Lakhish and Ashdod, two projectiles were launched from the northern Gaza Strip," the military said.

It added that the air force brought down one, while the second fell in an open area. No casualties were reported.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the launches, which have become rare amid the Israeli military's intense air and ground assault on Gaza City in recent weeks.

Gaza's civil defence agency reported six people were killed in Israeli strikes since dawn on Sunday.

Witnesses told AFP that overnight, Gaza City shook with strikes and artillery fire as the military pressed its offensive.

Israel has pummelled Gaza City with air strikes and tank fire in its bid to seize it, nearly two years into the war that has devastated the Palestinian territory.

On Saturday, nearly 90 people were killed across the territory, most of them in Gaza City.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
