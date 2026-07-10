Israel shares intelligence on alleged new Iranian assassination plot targeting Trump: Report

Israel has shared new intelligence with the United States that it claims points to a fresh Iranian plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Trump also discussed his relationship with Netanyahu, describing it as “good”, but added that he had to “keep him a little bit sane.” (REUTERS/File Photo)

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The intelligence, if confirmed, comes at a time when tensions between Washington and Tehran have already intensified due to the fresh fire exchange.

Iran has long vowed to avenge the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, who was assassinated in a US drone strike ordered by Trump during his first term.

Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war

Israeli warning conveyed this week

The Israeli warning was conveyed this week, according to a CNN report. The US intelligence agencies had been tracking a steady stream of intelligence in recent weeks suggesting possible assassination plots targeting Trump. However, the Israeli warning was new because it referred to a specific alleged plot.

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{{^usCountry}} Some US officials suggested the Israeli intelligence assessment could also be an attempt to influence Trump's decision-making as he considers whether to intensify American military action against Iran, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some US officials suggested the Israeli intelligence assessment could also be an attempt to influence Trump's decision-making as he considers whether to intensify American military action against Iran, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump on threat to his life

Trump himself referred to threats against his life while speaking to reporters in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday.

“They want to take out the US leader—me,” he said. “I’m on every list. I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long.”

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Trump-Netanyahu relations after truce

Relations between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reportedly become strained in recent weeks as the two leaders diverged over the future course of the conflict with Iran.

Netanyahu has pushed for continuing military operations against Iran to achieve additional war objectives.

Trump, meanwhile, has sought an exit from the conflict, citing concerns that prolonged hostilities could destabilise the global economy. The United States brokered a fragile ceasefire with Iran last month.

Trump and Netanyahu spoke by phone on Thursday, according to the Israeli prime minister's office, which said the two leaders agreed to continue "coordination between the countries." The statement added that Trump also briefed Netanyahu on recent US activity in the Gulf.

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At the funeral of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, mourners chanted slogans calling for Trump's death and displayed a banner reading, “We Will Kill Trump.”

According to previous reporting by The Wall Street Journal, Trump and Netanyahu were in frequent contact during the early stages of the Iran war, with the Israeli leader sharing intelligence and discussing military targets during late-night calls.