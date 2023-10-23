Israel strikes Hezbollah cells in Lebanon; Biden discusses Gaza war with allies. Top updates

The war between Israel and the Hamas militant group has intensified with the conflict entering its 17th day. Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes ahead of its planned ground invasion. Meanwhile, Hezbollah - Lebanon's Iran-backed group - has also been exchanging fire with Israel across the Gaza border. According to the latest updates, over 6,000 people have been killed in the war on both sides, while several thousands of people have been displaced.

Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

An Israeli aircraft struck two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon on Monday - one cell was adjacent to the Israeli town of Mattat, around 13 km (8 miles) southwest of Aitaroun, while the other was further north in the disputed Shebaa Farms area. According to the Israeli military, Hezbollah planned to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel. Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that one of its fighters was killed in the attack. US President Joe Biden on Sunday discussed the ongoing war with leaders of major Western powers - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy. “The leaders reiterated their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians,” a White House readout of the discussions said. It added that the leaders also discussed their own citizens trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, “in particular those wishing to leave Gaza.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US expects the Israel-Hamas war to escalate through involvement by proxies of Iran, and they asserted that the Biden administration is prepared to respond if American personnel or armed forces become the target of any such hostilities. “This is not what we want, not what we're looking for. We don't want escalation…We don't want our forces or personnel to come under fire. But if that happens, we're ready for it," he said. Amid Hezbollah's firing at Israel, Netanyahu visited the country's troops stationed near the Lebanon border and warned the Iran-backed group. “If Hezbollah decides to enter the war, it will miss the Second Lebanon War. It will make the mistake of its life. We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine and the consequences for it and the Lebanese state are devastating,” he said. This came after Hezbollah said that Israel would “pay a price” if it conducted a ground invasion in the Gaza Strip. Israel's National Cyber System said that Israel's public organisations and companies need assistance in cyber defence during the ongoing war against the terror group Hamas in Gaza, reported ANI citing Israeli media. Reportedly, the cyber system will connect companies that offer defence assistance in the cyber field to organisations that are interested in strengthening their defence during this period. On Sunday, Israel announced the approval of a second shipment of humanitarian aid for Gaza following a request from the US and guidance from other political officials. The first shipment of 20 trucks entered the region on Saturday. Meanwhile, India dispatched approximately 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief supplies to Palestinians. The aid package comprises vital life-saving medications, surgical equipment, tents, sleeping bags, tarps, water purification tablets, and other essential items. On Sunday night, an Israeli military tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom. Expressing sorrow over the incident, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that they are investigating it.

Israeli soldiers gather near Merkava tanks as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON