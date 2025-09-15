Israel takes ‘full responsibility’ for attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, says PM Netanyahu

Israel takes “full responsibility” for the attack on Hamas leader in Qatar's Doha, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, adding that they were still getting final reports on the strikes. Netanyahu said that Israel and US would continue to act together to protect their countries.(AFP)

At a joint press conference with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Netanyahu said that Israel and US would continue to act together to protect their countries, Reuters reported.

The Israeli PM said that Rubio's visit to Jerusalem showed that America stands with Israel. “Rubio's visit is a clear message that America stands with Israel in face of terror,” Netanyahu said.

Rubio's visit comes amid increasing tensions between US and its allies in the Middle East after Israel's strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The US Secretary of State promised that the US would extend “unwavering support” to Israel to help achieve its goals in Gaza, while calling for the eradication of Hamas, AFP reported. “Hamas needs to cease to exist as an armed element that can threaten the peace and security of the region,” Rubio said.

“The people of Gaza deserve a better future, but that better future cannot begin until Hamas is eliminated,” Rubio said, alongside Israeli PM Netanyahu. “You can count on our unwavering support and commitment to see come to fruition," Rubio added.

He said that the US would also continue to impose pressure on Iran, which backs Hamas, until it “changes course.”