 Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks | World News - Hindustan Times
Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks

Reuters |
Mar 18, 2024 02:40 PM IST

This stage of the negotiations could take at least two weeks, the official estimated, citing difficulties that Hamas' foreign delegates

Israel will send a high-level delegation headed by its Mossad chief to Qatar on Monday for mediated talks with Hamas designed to secure a six-week Gaza truce under which the Palestinian militants would free 40 hostages, an Israeli official said.

Decorations for Ramadan at a temporary camp for displaced Palestinians west of Deir al-Balah, Gaza, (Bloomberg)
This stage of the negotiations could take at least two weeks, the official estimated, citing difficulties that Hamas' foreign delegates may have in communicating with the group in the besieged enclave after more than five months of war.

