Israel warns Hezbollah of 'another war' after group's strikes on air traffic control base

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah attacked an air traffic control base in northern Israel, the Israeli military revealed on Sunday, reported news agency AP. The Israeli military warned Hezbollah of "another war". Fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah (Representational picture)(AP)

The Israeli military said that Iran-backed Hezbollah struck the base on Mount Meron on Saturday. Israeli air defenses were not affected as backup systems were in place. No Israeli soldiers were hurt but the base suffered damage. The report described it as "one of the most serious attacks by Hezbollah" amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Notably, Hezbollah is supporting Hamas amid the war in Gaza.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Israeli military chief of staff, Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi, informed that pressure on Hezbollah was rising and it would either be effective “or we will get to another war.”

ALSO READ| India demarches Maldives over crude Male conduct

Recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah to learn from Israel's actions against Hamas. “I suggest that Hezbollah learn what Hamas has already learned in recent months: No terrorist is immune," Netanyahu told his Cabinet.

Notably, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah are high after a senior Hamas leader was killed recently, in a presumed Israeli strike in Beirut. Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire along the Lebanese border with Northern Israel, ever since the Israel-Hamas war started. Hezbollah claims that its attacks on Israel are aimed at easing pressure on Hamas in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the US is concerned that escalations between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanese border amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, may trigger a widespread regional conflict. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatari and Jordanian leaders to discuss the situation in Gaza and prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading into a wider conflict. Blinken is also set to visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt, with a mission to ease tensions in the Middle East region.

“This is a conflict that could easily metastasize, causing even more insecurity and even more suffering,” Blinken told reporters after talks in Qatar.