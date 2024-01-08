India demarches Maldives over crude Male conduct

India has read the riot act to the Maldives after three junior ministers of Mohamed Muizzu's government made derogatory against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Lakshadweep islands. This morning, the Maldives envoy to India Ibrahim Shaheeb was summoned to the ministry of external affairs and Male was demarched for the unsavory conduct of now-suspended three junior ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Shaheeb got a dressing down at the MEA, the Indian High Commissioner to Male told the Maldivian foreign minister on Sunday that such remarks on PM Modi were totally uncalled and unacceptable to India. While Mohamed Muizzu, who is currently seeking funds in Beijing, suspended his three junior ministers, India has made it very clear that it would not satisfied with a rap on the knuckles of the errant junior ministers.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A major controversy erupted on Sunday over the derogatory remarks against PM Modi by Maldivian ministers on social media platform X.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The controversy erupted ahead of Muizzu's five-day state visit to China. Muizzu won the election last year riding on the ‘India Out’ campaign, pledging to remove Indian troops stationed in the archipelago for rescue and relief operations.