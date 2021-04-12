Home / World News / Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons: Netanyahu
world news

Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons: Netanyahu

The Israeli leader, addressing reporters with visiting US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at his side, made no comment about Iran's accusation that Israel had sabotaged its key Natanz nuclear site.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran has never given up efforts to obtain nuclear weapons and that Israel will not allow Tehran to build them.

The Israeli leader, addressing reporters with visiting US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at his side, made no comment about Iran's accusation that Israel had sabotaged its key Natanz nuclear site.

"Iran has never given up its quest for nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them," Netanyahu said. "I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel."

Iran says its nuclear programme is purely for peaceful purposes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel benjamin netanyahu
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP