Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons: Netanyahu
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo)
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo)
world news

Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons: Netanyahu

The Israeli leader, addressing reporters with visiting US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at his side, made no comment about Iran's accusation that Israel had sabotaged its key Natanz nuclear site.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 06:32 PM IST

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran has never given up efforts to obtain nuclear weapons and that Israel will not allow Tehran to build them.

"Iran has never given up its quest for nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them," Netanyahu said. "I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel."

Iran says its nuclear programme is purely for peaceful purposes.

