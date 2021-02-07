Israel won’t reach Covid-19 immunity even if all adults jabbed

Israel is unlikely to reach herd immunity from Covid-19 even if all adults are inoculated, because there is currently no vaccine that has been approved for children, Israel’s top public health official said on Sunday.

“The moment we have 2.5 million children that can’t be vaccinated, we probably won’t reach herd immunity, even if the entire population that can be vaccinated, will be vaccinated,” Sharon Alroy-Preis said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

More than a third of the 9.3 million people who live in Israel have had at least one dose of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine, and about one-fifth are fully vaccinated.