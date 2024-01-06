close_game
Israel-Hamas war: Gaza death toll reaches 22,700, says health ministry

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza death toll reaches 22,700, says health ministry

AFP |
Jan 06, 2024 04:34 PM IST

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday at least 22,722 people had been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday at least 22,722 people had been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted on October 7.

For weeks, Israeli forces have been engaged in heavy urban fighting in northern Gaza and in the southern city of Khan Younis(Bloomberg)
For weeks, Israeli forces have been engaged in heavy urban fighting in northern Gaza and in the southern city of Khan Younis

The ministry said in a statement that it had recorded 122 deaths over the past 24 hours, while a total of 58,166 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip in nearly three months of fighting.

