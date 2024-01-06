Israel-Hamas war: Gaza death toll reaches 22,700, says health ministry
AFP |
Jan 06, 2024 04:34 PM IST
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday at least 22,722 people had been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted on October 7.
The ministry said in a statement that it had recorded 122 deaths over the past 24 hours, while a total of 58,166 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip in nearly three months of fighting.
