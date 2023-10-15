'Innocent Palestinians suffering as result of Hamas' attacks': Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday the civilians in Palestine were suffering unnecessarily, claiming that a majority of them don't have anything to do with terrorist group Hamas. Israel-Hamas War: A convoy of Israeli armoured personnel carriers (APC) head towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel.(AP)

President Biden posted from his official handle on X, "We must not lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas's appalling attacks, and are suffering as a result of them."

The White House separately posted the US President's response to the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Israel with the caption, "United States will continue to have Israel's back."

The post stated further that the US will keep supporting Israel in the war against Hamas and was in continuous touch with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Updating family members of Americans who are still unaccounted for, as we do everything possible to locate their loved ones and bring them home, remaining in regular contact with Prime Minister Netanyahu to support Israel in its time of need as it defends itself from terrorism," the White House posted from its official handle on X.

"Working with world leaders and regional partners to support Israel and bolstering military deterrence, Coordinating efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and monitoring any potential threat to U.S. citizens at home and abroad, including Jewish, Arab, and Muslim communities," the post added.

Earlier, on Sunday, the US President spoke with the families of American citizens, who are caught up in Israel amid the ongoing war against Hamas, assuring them that facilitating their return home was the top priority of his government.

He added that his administration was "not walking away" from its duty.

"The families of unaccounted-for Americans following the terrorist attack on Israel are going through the unthinkable. I gave them my word: We are not walking away from them," President Biden posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking with the families, that are counting anxious minutes while praying for the well-being of their loved ones, Biden said, "Folks, there's no higher priority. And I know that people get on and talk to you and say they an idea of what it's like. But, I know from experience there's not a single thing more and more worrisome than someone you love, someone you adore, or adores you, and not knowing their fate."

"We made it clear how important this is to you, to me, personally, and all the American people. It really is. And we are not walking away. I promise you," he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, Biden said Hamas was using innocent Palestinian families as human shields in its assault on Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking at a gala dinner for the Human Rights Campaign in Washington, Biden said, "The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, innocent Palestinian families, and the vast majority have nothing to do with Hamas."

"They're being used as human shields," he added.

Since Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7, the US has expressed solidarity with Israeli citizens, assuring them of complete support in the ongoing fight against Hamas terrorists.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin even visited Israel, reaffirming the US' strong support for the country in the war against Hamas.

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.