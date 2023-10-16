News / World News / Israel's intelligence chief on Hamas attack: ‘Responsibility for this is on me’

ByMallika Soni
Oct 16, 2023 09:56 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Tensions are high with the prospect of ground war and evacuation orders for Gaza.

The head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency took responsibility for failing to prevent Hamas from carrying out its deadly rampage. "Despite a series of actions we carried out, unfortunately, on Saturday we were unable to generate sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted," Shin Bet director Ronen Bar said in a statement.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billowing after Israeli bombardment of an area in the Palestinian enclave.(AFP)
“As the one who heads the organization, the responsibility for this is on me. There will be time for investigations. Now we fight,” he said.

At least 1,400 people have died and 3,400 others have been injured in Israel after Hamas launched an unprecedented incursion from air, land and sea on October 7. In Gaza, at least 2,750 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes from Israel with another 9,700 more injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Tensions are high with the prospect of ground war and evacuation orders for Gaza after the Israel Defense Forces called for "all residents of Gaza City to evacuate their homes" and “move south for their protection” saying residents should move "and settle in the area south of the Gaza River." Israel plans to "operate significantly in Gaza City in the coming days" and wanted “to avoid harming civilians”, its army said.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
