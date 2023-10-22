Israel's urgent warning to Gaza residents: Move or will be seen as ‘terrorists’

Palestinians received renewed warnings from Israel's military to move from north Gaza to the south or they could be identified as sympathisers with a “terrorist organisation”. The message was delivered in leaflets marked with the Israel Defense Forces name and logo. It was also sent to people via mobile phone audio messages across the Gaza Strip, news agency Reuters reported.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians look for survivors in buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah.(AP)

"Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organisation," the leaflet said. This comes as Israel pounded Gaza with airstrikes as it massed troops and armour on the border with Gaza ahead of an expected land incursion.

What Israel's military said?

The Israeli military said that it had "no intention to consider those who have not evacuated ... as a member of the terrorist group".

It did not target civilians, the military said in a statement, adding, “In order to minimize civilian harm, the IDF sent a request to the residents of the northern area of the Gaza Strip to evacuate southward of Wadi Gaza.”

What did Israel previously warn Palestinians?

Israel earlier urged Palestinians to move south, although Palestinians said they had not previously been told they could be considered "terrorist" sympathisers if they did not. Making the journey south remains highly risky amid airstrikes while areas of the south of the strip have also been hit. Many families who left Gaza to the south said they had lost relatives during the Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza, Reuters reported. More than 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes overnight on the enclave.

