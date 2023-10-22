2 killed after Israel strikes at Syria's Damascus airport
Reuters |
Oct 22, 2023 01:04 PM IST
The two workers who were killed were from the meteorology service and based at the airport, the agency said.
At least two workers were killed on Sunday "as a result of Israeli bombardment targeting Syria's Damascus airport at dawn," Syria's general directorate of meteorology said in a statement.
The two workers who were killed were from the meteorology service and based at the airport, the agency said.
