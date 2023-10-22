News / World News / 2 killed after Israel strikes at Syria's Damascus airport

2 killed after Israel strikes at Syria's Damascus airport

Reuters
Oct 22, 2023

The two workers who were killed were from the meteorology service and based at the airport, the agency said.

At least two workers were killed on Sunday "as a result of Israeli bombardment targeting Syria's Damascus airport at dawn," Syria's general directorate of meteorology said in a statement.

Syria's Prime Minister Hussein Arnous inspects damage at the runway of Damascus International Airport after an Israeli air strike. (File/ AFP)
Syria's Prime Minister Hussein Arnous inspects damage at the runway of Damascus International Airport after an Israeli air strike. (File/ AFP)

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
