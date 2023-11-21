Israel-Hamas war Live Updates: Creation of Palestine best way for Israel's security, says EU official
Israel-Hamas war Live Updates: Check out latest developments on the conflict in West Asia as it takes place.
Hospitals in Gaza have become the primary target for Israeli forces as they press their offensive against Hamas in the northern region. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in a fresh attack at Indonesian Hospital in the beseiged enclave, the Gazan health ministry said. Thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering in that hospital for weeks. The fresh offensive came as 28 premature babies were being evacuated from another hospital in Gaza City, Al-Shifa, which was raided by the Israeli military earlier based on the claim that Hamas has been using the complex as a key military base.
Like all other health facilities in the northern half of Gaza, the Indonesian Hospital has largely ceased operations but is still sheltering patients, staff and displaced residents.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that he believed a deal to secure the release of some hostage is “closer now than we've been before”.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to securing the release of hostages after he met with the family members of Israelis being held captive in Gaza.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 21, 2023 07:01 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war Live: Houthis release video showing hijacking of India-bound ship in Red Sea
Yemen-based Houthi militant group released a video footage on Monday claiming that its armed men dropped from a helicopter and seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship, bound to India, in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday.
The footage was released by the Houthis TV channel Al Masirah. Israel, however, said the seized Galaxy Leader ship was British-owned and Japanese-operated. Read moreNov 21, 2023 06:50 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war Live: IDF releases video of Gazans confirming terror groups in hospitals
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that Gaza civilians confirmed there were terror groups actively operating in Gaza hospitals. In a video, the IDF showed three Palestinians who were explaining how militants from Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terror groups were hiding in Al-Shifa and Rantisi hospitals and even deeply embedded themselves in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.
The IDF said around 500 Palestinians have been interrogated so far by its intelligence group Unit 504.Nov 21, 2023 06:30 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war Live: 6 Americans killed since October 7 rampage, says US official
At least six US citizens have been killed since the Hamas militants carried out rampage into Israel on October 7, the US State Department said. It further said more than 1,200 Americans are still left stranded in the beseiged Palestinian enclave whereas around 800 have successfully crossed into Egypt through Rafah border.Nov 21, 2023 06:21 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war Live: EU top official calls for creation of future Palestinian state
Top diplomat of the European Union Josep Borrell said during a conference of foreign ministers of member countries that the best way for ensuring Israel's security is by establishment of a Palestinian state.
“I think that the best guarantee for Israel’s security is the creation of a Palestinian state,” he said in a statement.Topics
