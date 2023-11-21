Israel-Hamas war Live Updates: Creation of Palestine best way for Israel's security, says EU official

Hospitals in Gaza have become the primary target for Israeli forces as they press their offensive against Hamas in the northern region. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in a fresh attack at Indonesian Hospital in the beseiged enclave, the Gazan health ministry said. Thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering in that hospital for weeks. The fresh offensive came as 28 premature babies were being evacuated from another hospital in Gaza City, Al-Shifa, which was raided by the Israeli military earlier based on the claim that Hamas has been using the complex as a key military base. Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel as it is seen from Rmeish village in south Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)(AP)

Like all other health facilities in the northern half of Gaza, the Indonesian Hospital has largely ceased operations but is still sheltering patients, staff and displaced residents.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that he believed a deal to secure the release of some hostage is “closer now than we've been before”.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to securing the release of hostages after he met with the family members of Israelis being held captive in Gaza.

