'Mass displacement' towards southern Gaza ongoing: What UN said

Israel's order to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip has triggered "mass displacement" towards the south of the Palestinian enclave, the United Nations said after Tel Aviv warned 1.1 million Palestinian civilians to leave northern Gaza. A steady stream of families in overloaded cars and trucks have since headed south, news agency AFP reported.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli town of Sderot.(AP)

"Mass displacement from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip has been ongoing since... Friday morning, after Israel ordered residents to evacuate the areas ahead of military operations," the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said in an update.

“Humanitarian partners report that the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has risen significantly over the last 24 hours; however the exact number is unknown,” it added.

Beforehand, there were 423,378 IDPs in Gaza, OCHA said, explaining that around 64 percent were being hosted by UNRWA in 102 premises operated as designated emergency shelters.

“Some 33,054 IDPs had taken refuge at 36 public schools. It is estimated that over 153,000 IDPs, whose homes have been destroyed or damaged, or have left their homes due to fear, are residing with relatives and neighbours, as well as in other public facilities,” OCHA said.

This come as Israeli forces were readying for Gaza ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas. In the eight days since Hamas killed more than 1,300 Israelis in their surprise onslaught, Israel has responded with a deadly bombing campaign that has claimed over 2,300 lives in Gaza.

