close_game
close_game
News / World News / Turkey's Erdogan asks ‘goner’ Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Do you have nuclear bombs’

Turkey's Erdogan asks ‘goner’ Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Do you have nuclear bombs’

ByMallika Soni
Nov 15, 2023 04:05 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Turkish president Erdogan said that Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu was a "goner" from his post.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel was a "terror state" committing war crimes and violating international law in Gaza. Speaking to lawmakers in the country's parliament, Erdogan repeated his view that Hamas was not a terrorist organisation.

Israel-Hamas War: Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks on during a press conference.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks on during a press conference.(AFP)

Called on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce whether Israel had nuclear bombs or not, Erdogan said that the Israeli premier was a "goner" from his post.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: Israel's Al-Shifa raid in Gaza lambasted: ‘Hospitals are not battlegrounds’

He said Hamas was a political party that had been elected by Palestinians.

This comes after Israeli forces entered Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and soldiers had entered buildings, including the emergency and surgery departments.

The Israeli army said that Hamas was using hospitals as cover for its fighters and has set up its main command center in and beneath Shifa Hospital, the largest in the besieged territory.

Earlier, Tayyip Erdogan called for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli and Palestinian forces saying that Muslim countries must act together to secure a lasting peace in the region.

"Hamas is not a terrorist organisation, it is a liberation group, 'mujahideen' waging a battle to protect its lands and people," he said, slamming West for supporting Israel's retaliation against Hamas.

“Western tears shed for Israel are a manifestation of fraud,” he had said, while, Turkey foreign minister Hakan Fidan said that Israel committed "a crime against humanity" in its war in Gaza while speaking in Qatar.

"Targeting our Palestinian brothers, including children, patients and the elderly, even in schools, hospitals and mosques, is a crime against humanity," he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out