News / World News / Turkey's Erdogan on Hamas war: ‘Force Israel to comply with international law’

Turkey's Erdogan on Hamas war: ‘Force Israel to comply with international law’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 22, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: "I may arrange a trip to Egypt as soon as possible," Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey's president Tayyip Erdogan said that he may travel to Egypt soon and discuss how to speed up the evacuation of patients from Gaza, broadcaster Haberturk and other Turkish media reported as per news agency Reuters. Speaking to reporters on his plane returning from a trip to Algeria, Tayyip Erdogan said that the Islamic world must act in a spirit of unity and solidarity on Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he attends a press conference.(Reuters)

"I may arrange a trip to Egypt as soon as possible," he said.

“We will talk about what steps we can take and how can we pave the way for the evacuation of patients,” he added.

Many of the sick have already been brought from Gaza via Egypt to Turkey, AFP reported.

Tayyip Erdogan said the Islamic world must act in a spirit of unity and solidarity and be a "single fist" on Gaza.

“When that fist hits the table with all its force, it will not be possible for Israel to continue its occupation or oppression,” asserting that efforts must be made to ensure a ceasefire, deliver sufficient aid to Gaza and rebuild the city, using economic, political and diplomatic means.

"We must force Israel to comply with international law and be held accountable for its actions," he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

