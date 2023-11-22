‘What good news’: Russia on ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

The Kremlin hailed the ceasefire agreement as the "first good news for a long time" in the Israel-Hamas war. Humanitarian pauses are the only way to build efforts for a sustainable settlement, it said as Israel's government and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days. This will also allow aid in Gaza and release of at least 50 hostages captured by Hamas in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel. Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billowing after an Israeli strike in north Gaza.(AFP)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Russia and most countries in the world have been calling for a ceasefire and for a humanitarian pause. Because it is only on the basis of these kinds of pauses that some outlines of future attempts at a sustainable settlement can be built.”

French president Emmanuel Macron also welcomed the deal between Israel and Hamas saying, “We are working tirelessly to get all of the hostages freed.”

What is the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas?

Israel and Hamas announced a deal allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed. Besieged Gaza residents will benefit from a four-day truce as per the deal- the first major diplomatic breakthrough in the war following weeks of negotiations brokered by Qatar. The deal will allow delivery of food, medicines and fuel to the 2.4 million civilians trapped in Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet approved the truce telling his ministers during the meeting that this was a "difficult decision but it's a right decision".

Qatar said it would announce the start of the four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza. Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement, “The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension. The agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons.”

