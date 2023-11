UN rights chief says war crimes committed by both Israel and Hamas

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Wednesday war crimes had been committed by both Israel and Hamas in the conflict that erupted just over a month ago.

Israel-Hamas War: An Israeli army armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves along a road at a position near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel.(AFP)

"The atrocities perpetrated by Palestinian armed groups on 7 October were heinous, they were war crimes - as is the continued holding of hostages," Volker Turk said at the Rafah crossing in Egypt on the border with Gaza.

"The collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians is also a war crime, as is unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians," he added.

