Watch: Israel's fiery attack on Hezbollah 'terrorist target'

Israel’s military shared a video purportedly showing a fiery attack on a Hezbollah “terrorist target” which happened overnight. Footage depicting a fireball emerging following an airstrike. The Israeli Air Force released the video as it continues its ground operation in Gaza. Mohsen Abu Zina – whom Israel described as the Hamas' "Head of Weapons and Industries" - is the group's latest top official to be taken out, it informed.

Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon, has been engaging in border skirmishes with Israeli forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He served as one of Hamas’ leading weapon developers, with expertise in strategic weapons and rockets," the IDF said.

Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon, has been engaging in border skirmishes with Israeli forces amid Tel Aviv's attack in Gaza targeting Hamas. Israel’s military has also opened an evacuation route within northern Gaza for residents there to head south.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The northern Gaza Strip area is considered a fierce combat zone, and time is running out to evacuate it," IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding, “They join hundreds of thousands who have responded to calls and moved south in recent days.”

Col. Eitan Paz, the Commander of Ashdod Navy Base, said, "The Israeli navy has been working in full cooperation with the forces operating on the ground in Gaza. In the past month, our navy has successfully neutralized numerous terrorists and terror targets within Gaza. Our forces are focused on defense from sea breaches, offense against terror targets, and round-the-clock assistance to ground forces."

The Israel-Hamas war reached its one-month mark yesterday, with around 240 hostages remaining held captive in Gaza. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that more than 10,000 people have died within the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s counterattack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail