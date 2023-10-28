Why ground offensive in Gaza is ‘necessary’? Israel's explanation

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief said that the country's military is carrying out ground operations in the Gaza Strip to achieve all the war's objectives. With a video statement posted on the official handle of X earlier today, the IDF wrote, "A statement from LTG Herzi Halevi--The objectives of this war require a ground operation - the best soldiers are now operating in Gaza."

Israel-Hamas War: Damage to buildings caused by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.(AP)

In the video posted, the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said that Israel must carry out a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in order to defeat Hamas.

"Three weeks have passed since the start of the war. This war has stages, and today we moved into a new phase," he said, adding, “Our forces are currently carrying out ground operations in the Gaza Strip... which serve to achieve all the war's objectives: dismantling Hamas, security at the borders, and uppermost efforts to return all the hostages back home.”

Underscoring the objectives of the war, he said, “The objectives of the war require ground entry. There are no achievements without risks, and there is no victory without prices being paid. In order to expose the enemy and destroy it, there is no other way but to enter its territory with great force.”

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces issued an advisory for Gaza residents, warning them to relocate south “immediately”. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesman, urged the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south.

“Attention. Citizens of Gaza, listen carefully. This is an urgent military advisory from the Israel Defense Forces. For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south. Let me repeat. We urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to locate south immediately. This is a temporary measure. Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end,” he said, continuing, “Hamas puts your life in danger by placing weapons and forces within civilians in Gaza, including schools, mosques and hospitals.”

"The impending IDF operation is set to neutralize these threats of Hamas with precision and intensity. Humanity remains haunted by the massacre unleashed by Hamas on October 7. A massacre of innocent lives," he noted.

