e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Israeli army says intercepts 7 rockets fired from Gaza

It was the second consecutive evening that the army reported rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, which is run by the Islamist group Hamas.

world Updated: Nov 02, 2019 06:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Jerusalem
The army had earlier said air raid sirens had sounded in southern Israel.
The army had earlier said air raid sirens had sounded in southern Israel.(AP/representational image )
         

The Israeli army said that the country’s Iron Dome anti-missile defence system had intercepted seven rockets fired on Friday evening from the Gaza Strip.

“Seven rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted them all,” the Israeli military said on Twitter.

The army had earlier said air raid sirens had sounded in southern Israel.

It was the second consecutive evening that the army reported rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, which is run by the Islamist group Hamas.

Prior to Thursday, there had been no such reported rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel since September 12.

In August, a series of rocket attacks from Gaza and Israeli retaliations, as well as border clashes, raised fears of an escalation between Hamas and Israel, as elections approached in the Jewish state.

Those polls -- Israel’s second elections this year -- took place on September 17, but have yet to yield a new government.

Sworn enemies Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in the Palestinian enclave since 2008.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 06:16 IST

tags
top news
Cloud cover, farm fires, Diwali pollution: Why Delhi is gasping for breath
Cloud cover, farm fires, Diwali pollution: Why Delhi is gasping for breath
Curbs reimposed as violence marks J&K’s first day as Union Territory
Curbs reimposed as violence marks J&K’s first day as Union Territory
BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls
BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls
Pakistanis feel inflation, not Kashmir, is biggest problem facing them: Survey
Pakistanis feel inflation, not Kashmir, is biggest problem facing them: Survey
Man blackmails ex-girlfriend with private photos, asks to pay Rs 5 lakh: Cops
Man blackmails ex-girlfriend with private photos, asks to pay Rs 5 lakh: Cops
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News