Israeli drone strikes kill 5 in southern Lebanon, health ministry says kids among dead

An Israeli drone strike killed five people, including three children, in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil on Sunday, Lebanon's health ministry said. A Lebanese army humvee vehicle is pictured at the site of an Israeli strike on a vehicle on the Khardali road in south Lebanon.(AFP)

Israel has frequently targeted what it calls Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon since a U.S.-brokered truce between Lebanon and Israel took effect in November, following more than a year of conflict sparked by the war in Gaza.

Lebanon's state news agency said the strike hit a motorbike and a vehicle, wounding two others.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in a statement that a father and his three children were among the dead, with the mother wounded. He said they held U.S. citizenship.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

"What happened is a blatant crime against civilians and a message of intimidation aimed at our people returning to their villages in the south," Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on X.

Lebanon is under pressure from the United States, Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah's domestic rivals to disarm the Iranian-backed group.

Hezbollah has said it would be a serious misstep even to discuss disarmament while Israel is continuing airstrikes on Lebanon and occupying swaths of territory in its south.