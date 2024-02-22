 Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza's Nasser hospital: Health ministry | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza's Nasser hospital: Health ministry

Reuters |
Feb 22, 2024 11:56 PM IST

Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex on Thursday, a week after raiding it, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said in a statement.

Members of Israeli security forces(REUTERS)
Members of Israeli security forces(REUTERS)

The World Health Organization says the hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza's second largest and crucial to the territory's crippled health services, stopped working last week after a week-long Israeli siege followed by the raid.

