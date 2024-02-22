Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza's Nasser hospital: Health ministry
Reuters |
Feb 22, 2024 11:56 PM IST
Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex on Thursday.
Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex on Thursday, a week after raiding it, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said in a statement.
The World Health Organization says the hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza's second largest and crucial to the territory's crippled health services, stopped working last week after a week-long Israeli siege followed by the raid.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Share this article