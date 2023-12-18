Israeli hostage Inbar Haiman abducted from music festival murdered while in captivity: Report

An Israeli woman who was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attack has been confirmed dead, according to the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum. 27-year-old Inbar Haiman was abducted from the Supernova music festival and reportedly murdered while in captivity. Inbar Haiman was abducted from the Supernova music festival and reportedly murdered while in captivity (Bring Them Home Now/Facebook)

Inbar’s cause of death has not been revealed. It is believed that her body is still in the Gaza strip, the Times of Israel reported. The young woman was volunteering at the music festival at the time of the attack.

Inbar, an art student, was trying to escape when she was caught by a Hamas operative. Her two friends managed to flee. In a video that later surfaced, two Hamas operatives were seen dragging her on motorbikes.

Inbar is survived by her parents, brother, and her partner, Noam Alon. Noam had previously pleaded for her release."All I'm asking is for them to be as kind as possible and keep her alive - not expecting too much - just for them to be human, and for them to give the hostages food and water and medical [attention]," he told The Messenger.

At the time, Noam said he hoped the Israeli government and the UK government would do everything to bring the hostages back. "That should be the most important thing for the Israeli army and for the Israeli government - putting the hostages at the top of their priorities. The hostages should come before any military operation; before any ground invasion," he told the Guardian.

"I truly believe she will return to us. But we have to do everything we can to make sure that she does,” he added.

In a previous post, a Facebook page named ‘Bring Them Home Now,’ dedicated to bringing the Hamas hostages home, said that Inbar was “known for her endless optimism, always reassuring everybody around her, saying everything will be ok.” “Inbar, a highly respected graffiti artist known by her art signature 'Pink,' was about to embark on her fourth year of Visual Arts studies. She was also a talented writer, and we've included a video of her reading one of her poems,” the post added.