Israeli man arrested for espionage ties to Iranian intelligence

Israeli authorities announced on Thursday the arrest of an Israeli man on suspicion of committing security offences under the direction of Iranian intelligence agents, days after Tehran executed an Iranian accused of spying for Israel.

The arrest is the latest in a series of cases in which Israel has charged its own citizens with spying for its arch-foe since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

The suspect, who is in his 40s and lives in the city of Rishon LeZion, was arrested this month in a joint operation by Israeli police and Shin Bet, Israel's domestic intelligence agency.

"The suspect was identified as having conducted photography in the vicinity of the home of former prime minister Naftali Bennett," a joint police and Shin Bet statement said.

"As part of his contact with Iranian handlers, he was instructed to purchase a dash camera in order to carry out the task," it added.

According to the statement, the man transferred photographs taken in his city of residence and other locations in exchange for various sums of money.

In May, Israel announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Israeli for spying on Bennett.

Last week, Iran said it had executed an Iranian citizen convicted of spying for Israel.

In June, Israel launched strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites as well as residential areas.

Iran responded with drone and missile strikes on Israel, and later on in war, the United States joined Israel in targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

During the 12-day conflict, Israeli authorities arrested two citizens suspected of working for Iranian intelligence services.

Iran, which does not recognise Israel, has long accused it of conducting sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities and assassinating its scientists.