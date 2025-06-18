Khamenei transfers powers to Iranian military amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict: Report

Amid escalating tensions with Israel and renewed threats from the White House, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has handed over key powers to the Supreme Council of the Iranian military, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei listens to the national anthem as Air Force officers salute during their meeting in Tehran, Iran.(REUTERS/File)

The development comes following reports suggesting that Khamenei has been relocated to an underground bunker in the northeast Tehran, along with his close family members, including son Mojtaba, according to Iran Insight.

Israel and Iran exchanged missiles earlier today with both sides refusing to back down even as the fighting entered its sixth day on Wednesday.

Also Read: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei isolated, son rising, as inner circle falls to Israeli strikes

The escalating tensions have also raised risks for Iran over the US participation as President Donald Trump warned Tehran that US patience was wearing thin.

Trump has also revealed that the White House knows "exactly" where the Iranian Supreme Leader is hiding, adding that there was no intention to kill Iran's leader "for now."

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now...Our patience is wearing thin," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He has also called for Iran's unconditional surrender.

After coming to power in 1989, Khamenei has managed to get ultimate control over the Iranian military and key state appointments.

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei isolated

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, once backed by a close-knit web of trusted commanders and strategists, has now found himself increasingly isolated.

Several Iranian military officials, including top commander Ali Shadmani, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes.

The loss of senior IRGC officials, most trusted by the Supreme Leader, has created a significant strategic vacuum in Iran, Reuters reported quoting officials familiar with the inner workings of Khamenei’s circle.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that killing Khamenei would end the conflict between Iran and Israel.

In in an interview with ABC News, the Israeli PM while responding to plans of killing the Iranian leader said: "It's not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict."

In the conflict that started following Israel's attack on Iran’s nuclear sites and Tehran on Friday, at least 224 people have been killed in Iran, while 24 people have died in Israel.