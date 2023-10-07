Israeli mayor killed by Hamas militants as conflict escalates

The head of a regional council in Israel was killed by Hamas militants in a surprise assault that combined a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration by the Palestinian group in large numbers. According to local media reports, Ofir Liebstein, the head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, was killed during fighting with Hamas militants.

A member of Israeli security forces tries to extinguish fire on cars following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023.(AFP)

“Ofir was killed when he went to defend a town during the terrorist attack,” a local news website quoted the council as saying.

A barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel Saturday in one of the most serious escalations in years between Israel and the militant group that rules Gaza. Hamas gunmen crossed the border fence at several places and infiltrated Israeli communities. The group claimed it had launched 5,000 rockets at Israel in an early morning barrage called, “Operation al-Aqsa Flood”.

Social media platforms were flooded with unverified footage that showed Palestinian militants infiltrating Israel and roaming in jeeps. An infiltrator was also seen hand-gliding into Israeli territory.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, following an operational situation assessment Saturday morning, warned that “Hamas has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel".

"IDF troops are fighting against the enemy at every location. I call on all of Israel’s citizens to follow security instructions", he added.

"The State of Israel will win this war”, he asserted.

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi is holding an assessment and approving plans of action.

“The IDF declares a state of readiness for war. Hamas… which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events,” the statement from the Israeli army said.

Israel's army, meanwhile, carried out at least two retaliatory air strikes on the Gaza Strip Saturday, reported AFP.

