e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince: Reports

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince: Reports

Hebrew-language media cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, flew to the Saudi city of Neom on Sunday, where they met with the crown prince.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:02 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Jerusalem
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020. Gali Tibbon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020. Gali Tibbon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Israeli media reported Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials.

Hebrew-language media cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, flew to the Saudi city of Neom on Sunday, where they met with the crown prince. The prince was there for talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Flightradar24, which provides live worldwide flight tracking, showed a plane taking off from Tel Aviv on Monday at around 7:30 p.m. local time and vanishing from radar near Neom around an hour later. It shows the same flight appearing on radar near Neom and landing at Tel Aviv at around 1 a.m. Monday. It did not provide any details on the flight.

The Israeli prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Israel recently signed normalization agreements with two Gulf states — Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — and has long maintained clandestine security ties with Saudi Arabia. The Gulf kingdom has been rumored to be among other Arab states considering establishing open diplomatic ties with Israel.

tags
top news
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband granted bail by court in drugs case
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband granted bail by court in drugs case
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In