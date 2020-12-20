e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Israelis returning from UK to be sent to quarantine hotels

Israelis returning from UK to be sent to quarantine hotels

Emerging scientific evidence suggests the new variant can spread significantly more quickly than previous strains in circulation and is behind a huge surge in infections in the UK in recent days. Israelis traveling back from the three countries were until now permitted to isolate at home.

world Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 21:10 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier that his government was considering barring non-residents from entering Israel from those countries
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier that his government was considering barring non-residents from entering Israel from those countries(REUTERS)
         

Israelis returning from the UK, Denmark, and South Africa will be sent to isolation in government-run quarantine sites to help prevent a mutant strain of coronavirus from entering the country.

Emerging scientific evidence suggests the new variant can spread significantly more quickly than previous strains in circulation and is behind a huge surge in infections in the UK in recent days. Israelis traveling back from the three countries were until now permitted to isolate at home.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier that his government was considering barring non-residents from entering Israel from those countries. Foreigners who purchased tickets on a flight from London were not permitted on board the plane, Ynet website reported.

tags
top news
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
Kisan Diwas on Dec 23, toll collection to be halted in Haryana
Kisan Diwas on Dec 23, toll collection to be halted in Haryana
Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do
Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In