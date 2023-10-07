Hamas pummels Israel with 5000 rockets, Palestine fighters storm cities: Updates

The Israeli military on Saturday said that Palestinian militants, Hamas, have infiltrated into Israel through the Gaza strip. The Israel Defense Forces said barrages of rockets were also fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing at least one person in Israel. Rockets streamed across the sky repeatedly after the first launches from multiple locations across Gaza. A view of the debris in the aftermath of rocket barrages that were launched from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel. (Reuters)

The Israeli Army warned of sirens across the country's south and central areas, urging the public to stay near bomb shelters. The army also said it has declared a “state of readiness for war”.

“In the last hour, a massive firing of rockets into Israeli territory from Gaza began, and terrorists penetrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations,” a statement by the Israeli army social media platform X.

“Hamas … which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events,” it said.

The attack comes as a military wing of Hamas Al Qassam Bridages announced an operation — ‘Al Aqsa Floods’ and fired thousands of rockets in reponse to the ongoing provocations in Al-Aqsa and the treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Several videos went viral on social media in which Palestinian gunmen are seen firing on a police van in Israel's Sderot.

Top updates on Israel-Palestine escalation news:

Hamaz fighters have reportedly taken five Israeli soldiers hostage.

United States Embassy Chargé d’Affaires in Israel Stephanie Hallett condemned the attack saying, “I condemn the indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. I am in contact with Israeli officials, and fully support Israel's right to defend itself from such terrorist acts.”

Local media reports state that two Palestinian youth have died and five others were wounded by Israeli forces near Bureij camp.

Mayor of Israel's southern Bedouin town of Kuseife Abd al-Aziz Nassara said that at least four people had died and several were wounded in the rocket strikes by Hamas fighters.

All roads, bridges and border crossings near the Gaza Strip have beel shut down by the Israeli Defense Forces.

The Israeli Police's Southern District Commander Superintenden Amir Cohen has been Injured by Shrapnel after a gunfire exchange with the Palestinian fighters in Southern Israel.

Rocket firing continues from Gaza strip towards Southern and Central Israel.

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said on X, “Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail.”

Israel's Prime Minister’s Office said that a top-level security cabinet will hold a meeting amid the attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also set to hold an assessment meet with security chiefs.

Hamaz fighters have been firing at all passing civillians and vehicles.

Israeli Defense Forces reportedly eliminated a terrorist group near Mordechai town.

Israel's Defence Minister Joav Gallant has approved mobilisation of reservists, who are called upon duty as per military's needs.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group has extended its support to the Large-Scale Assault by Hamas against Israel. The group said that is it “part of this battle”. A spokesperson said, “Our cadres stand alongside their brothers in Hamas, shoulder to shoulder, until victory.”

Protests in Israel against government’s judicial overhaul plan have been cancelled as organisers extended their support to the country's citizens amid Palestinian attack. They also called upon those who were participating in the protests “to play their part to safeguard the security and health of the residents of Israel”.

Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports that Hamaz fighters have taken control of a police station in Israel’s Sderot and several people have been ijured in fighting.

Palestinian soldiers are roaming around Israel's Sderot and shooting citizens on streets.

Several reports are saying that Israel's military has lost its control over the border crossing with Gaza strip.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared an emergency situation within 80 kms from the Gaza Strip. This would allow the Home Front Command to restrict all gatherings.

In its attempt to fight back, Israeli military said that it was striking targets in the Gaza Strip.

It has been reported that Palestinian fighters have captured equipment and vehicles of Israeli Defense Forces.

A video also showed that the Palestinian infiltrators used motorised hand gliders to enter Israel.

Videos uploaded by Israeli citizens showed infiltrators on the streets and terraces trying to enter people's homes.

Local journalists reported that Palestinian militants took Israelis hostage in Sderot's Kibbutz region. It also has been reported that several civilians were killed by Hamas fighters.

Furthermore, upon attacking, Palestinian fighters urged Lebanon's armed groups to join forces with them to fight against Israel, the Spectator Index reported.

Hamas has claimed that it launched over 5,000 rockets towards Southern and Central Israel in the past three hours as a part of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”.

Rocket sirens were heard across Israel, especially near disputed Jerusalem.

