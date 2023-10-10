Benjamin Netanyahu may face this political crisis amid Hamas surprise attack

All partners in Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition approved a proposed expansion of the government to include politicians now in the opposition, a statement from his Likud party said following the shock Hamas attack from Gaza and Israel's build-up for war. Some centre-left parties have offered to join Benjamin Netanyahu in government to shore up the country in crisis.

Israel-Palestine Latest: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Twitter)

This comes as Tel Aviv vowed to take "mighty revenge" after the Hamas attack left many killed in the country. At least 900 people were killed in the attacks and most were Israel civilians, while nearly 700 Gazans were killed in Israeli strikes, according to Gaza officials as entire districts were flattened.

Some opposition leaders, including former prime minister Yair Lapid and ex-defense minister Benny Gantz, said that they’d favor such a move. But an expanded government could dilute the influence of Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right cabinet members in drawing up battle plans. Political unrest has been witnessed in Israel in the past months over the Israel PM's plans to weaken the judiciary.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said that the country will respond “very severely and aggressively," echoing comments from Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel’s mass and rapid mobilization means the military is stretched for equipment. The US said security assistance and aid is on the way as US president Joe Biden said that at least 11 Americans had died and others were likely being held hostage. Hamas said that the militant group was prepared to kill hostages.

Earlier in the day, in a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "though Israel did not start this war" but "will finish it".

"Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," he said in an address to the nation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail