Foreigners killed in Israel-Hamas war include US, French, Thai citizens

Foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas Saturday which left 700 people dead, mostly Israelis. Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in Israel where many revellers were massacred. Here's what we know so far: Israel-Palestine Latest: Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza.(Reuters)

US: 9 dead, others missing

The United States confirmed the deaths of nine US citizens and said others were still unaccounted for.

"At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens," US state department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Thailand: 12 dead, 11 hostages

Twelve Thai labourers were killed, eight were wounded and 11 were taken captive, the foreign ministry said. There were around 5,000 Thai labourers working in the areas hit by fighting, it informed.

Nepal: 10 dead

Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, its embassy in Tel Aviv said while four others were being treated in hospital.

Ukraine: 2 dead

Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman said.

France: 2 dead, several missing

Two French people have been killed in "Hamas's terrorist attacks against Israel", the French government said.

UK: 1 dead, 1 missing

Jake Marlowe, 26, who moved to Israel from Britain two years ago, is believed to have been taken hostage. Israel's ambassador to Britain said that there was one British citizen in Gaza, without naming the person.

Canada: Reports of 1 dead, 2 missing

The Canadian government said on that it was trying to confirm reports that one Canadian had died and two others were missing.

Germany: several hostage

Several dual German-Israeli nationals were kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said told news agency AFP.

Brazil: 3 missing, one injured

Brazil's foreign ministry said that three dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals were missing after attending the festival and a fourth was being treated in hospital.

Mexico: 2 hostages

Mexico's foreign minister said that two Mexicans, one man and one woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

