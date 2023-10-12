‘Hamas attacks on Israel deadliest for Jews since Holocaust’: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the weekend attack by Hamas militants on Israel and said that it was the “deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust”. Calling the attack an act of “pure cruelty”, Biden said, “This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by millennia of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people.” U.S. President Joe Biden (REUTERS)

Over 1,200 people have been killed in Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, while Israel's counter-airstrikes in Gaza have killed around 1,100 people. According to reports, a total of 22 US citizens have been killed in the fighting

“This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty - not just hate, but pure cruelty - against the Jewish people…In this moment, we have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism. No excuse. And the type of terrorism that was exhibited here was just beyond the pale. Beyond the pale," Biden said during an address at the White House.

Expressing his support for Israel, the US President said, “We continue to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, and the vice president and I and the bulk of my security team spoke with the Prime Minister, Netanyahu, again this morning. My commitment to Israel’s security and the safety of the Jewish people is unshakeable. The United States has Israel’s back. We are going to be working on this all through today and beyond.”

Earlier in the day, Biden stopped by a roundtable with Jewish community leaders and reaffirmed his unwavering support for Israel over the terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile, the US is also extending additional military assistance to the Israeli Defence Force, including ammunition, and interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome.

“We want to make it real clear. We're working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel, including deploying experts to advise and assist with recovery efforts…I have asked members of my team, including Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas and Attorney General Garland to work intensively with our Jewish community partners," Biden said.

US' travel advisory for Gaza, Israel

In view of the escalating attacks in Gaza and Israel, the United States Department of State has issued an urgent travel advisory, warning American citizens about the heightened security risks and dangers in the region. While the advisory, updated on October 11, for the West Bank has been raised to Level 3, the advisory for Gaza remains at the most severe - ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’ citing the terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists, and other violent extremists continuing to plot possible attacks.

According to the advisory, “terrorists and violent extremists may launch attacks with little or no warning, targeting areas frequented by tourists, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, and even local government facilities.”

“While Ben Gurion International Airport remains open, we are aware that several major airlines have announced that they have suspended flights. Please check with the airlines on the availability of flights and flight status. US citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)