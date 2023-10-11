Israel-Palestine war LIVE: Over 1,000 Israelis killed in Hamas terror attacks, says army

Israel carried out air strikes across Gaza overnight into Wednesday, as retaliatory bombing — which Gaza's health ministry says has killed at least 900 people and wounded 4,600 — continued to flatten neighborhoods in the crowded coastal enclave. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip “has only started.”

A view shows houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City, (Reuters)

Israel's embassy in Washington said on Tuesday the death toll from the weekend Hamas attacks had surpassed 1,000. Public broadcaster Kan reported the figure had reached 1,200. The victims were overwhelmingly civilians, gunned down in homes, on streets or at an outdoor dance party.

New exchanges of fire over Israel’s northern borders with militants in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday pointed to the risk of an expanded regional conflict.

Hamas militants holding Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage had threatened to execute a captive for each home hit in Gaza, but as night fell on Tuesday there was no indication they had done so.

Numerous countries offered to play a role in mediating an end to the fighting, which already has killed at least 1,900 people, according to authorities on both sides. The death toll was expected to grow as Israel pummeled the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and sent Palestinians fleeing into UN shelters.