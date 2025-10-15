Israel’s big claim: ‘One of 4 bodies returned by Hamas isn’t that of a hostage’

The Israeli military on Wednesday claimed that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas on Tuesday as part of the ceasefire deal is not that of one of the hostages who was held in Gaza. A convoy transporting the bodies of deceased hostages, kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, arrives at Abu Kabir forensic centre, as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel on October 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

Four bodies were handed over by Hamas on Tuesday to ease pressure on the fragile ceasefire, following the first four on Monday, when the last 20 living hostages were released. In all, Israel was awaiting the return of the bodies of 28 deceased hostages.

The military said “following the completion of examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the fourth body handed over to Israel by Hamas does not match any of the hostages."