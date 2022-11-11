Israel's president to ask Netanyahu to form new government

Israel's President Isaac Herzog will ask veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government on Sunday, the president's office said.

The announcement came after the president concluded political consultations with the elected factions on Friday, in which 64 members of Israel's 120-seat parliament recommended that Netanyahu assemble the new coalition, a statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Israel's Netanyahu launches talks on forming government after stunning comeback

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party placed first in last week's election, ending an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections in less than four years. He is likely to ally with far-right and religious parties to achieve a stable parliamentary majority.

Israel's longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON