News / World News / Lebanon to complain at UN over 'deliberate killing' of Reuters journalist

Lebanon to complain at UN over 'deliberate killing' of Reuters journalist

Reuters |
Oct 14, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Issam Abdallah: Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon on Friday when missiles fired from the direction of Israel struck a group of journalists.

Lebanon's foreign ministry said it will submit a formal complaint to the UN Security Council over what it called "Israel's deliberate killing" of Issam Abdallah, a Lebanese national and Reuters visuals journalist, state media reported on Saturday.

In this photo provided by Reuters, Issam Abdallah, a videographer for the news agency, poses for a selfie while working in Maras, Turkey, in February 11, 2023. (Issam Abdallah/Reuters via AP)
In this photo provided by Reuters, Issam Abdallah, a videographer for the news agency, poses for a selfie while working in Maras, Turkey, in February 11, 2023. (Issam Abdallah/Reuters via AP)

Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon on Friday when missiles fired from the direction of Israel struck a group of journalists, a Reuters witness at the scene has said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out