 Fire at Istanbul nightclub during renovations leaves 29 dead, several badly hurt | World News - Hindustan Times
Fire at Istanbul nightclub during renovations leaves 29 dead, several badly hurt

AP |
Apr 02, 2024 08:12 PM IST

At least eight people were injured, seven of them hospitalised in serious condition, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations on Tuesday killed at least 29 people, officials and reports said. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning.

The nightclub, which was closed for the renovations, was on the ground floor of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district. (Representative)
At least one person was being treated at a hospital, the Istanbul governor's office said in a statement.

The Masquerade nightclub, which was closed for renovations, was on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city bisected by the Bosphorus. The fire was extinguished.

Gov. Davut Gul told reporters at the scene that the cause of the fire was under investigation and the victims were believed to be involved in the renovation work.

Authorities detained five people for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said authorities were inspecting the entire building to assess its safety.

Several firefighting and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, he said.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
