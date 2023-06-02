Home / World News / Istanbul students protest despite ban after Erdogan win

Istanbul students protest despite ban after Erdogan win

AFP |
Jun 02, 2023 06:13 PM IST

Students turned their backs in front of Erdogan-appointed rector's office for 880th day — a routine protest that has been going on since January 2021.

Students and academics protested at Turkey's top university Friday, defying a ban on the near 900-day strike imposed after President Recip Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected for five more years.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, takes the oath of office Saturday and starts his third presidential term after scoring another electoral victory last month.(AP/File)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, takes the oath of office Saturday and starts his third presidential term after scoring another electoral victory last month.(AP/File)

They turned their backs in front of the Erdogan-appointed rector's office for the 880th day on Friday -- a routine protest that has been going on since January 2021.

Authorities on Thursday banned any protest at the university -- a decision that came after the veteran strongman won the election run-off on Sunday and secured another five years as president.

"The ban has no legal ground," said associate professor Ahmet Ersoy.

"(The government) shows itself immediately after the election. We face a (police) operation now but we don't mind it," he added.

The protests at Bogazici University started when Erdogan appointed Melih Bulu as rector in January 2021.

Editorial: What Turkey polls mean for the world

Bulu ran as a candidate in the 2015 election for Erdogan's ruling party.

Critics lambasted the appointment as an example of political interference in the Turkish education sector by Erdogan, who took the power to appoint rectors after surviving a failed coup in 2016.

In July 2021, Erdogan replaced Bulu and appointed Naci Inci by presidential decree.

That failed to impress the students and academics who refuse to recognise the appointed rector.

The protest on Friday ended peacefully.

"We use our rights defined by the constitutional law. We have been making a quite peaceful, symbolic protest silently," Ersoy said.

Many Turks saw the rector's appointment and government reaction as part of Erdogan's wider push into seizing control of different parts of Turks' daily lives.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
protest Turkey university turkey + 2 more
protest Turkey university turkey + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out